Recovery memoirs. James Tate. Tortoise. And Ben TG.
Gratitude
+3
Also: What would it be like to trick-or-treat your own house?
Gratitude
+3
And Chicago’s Bean has officially been renamed “the Giant Butt”
Gratitude
+3
August is the time when I get most depressed, so I'm trying to get a jump on that. Mary Oliver.
Gratitude
+3
A new way to write a gratitude list. Jenny Odell is a genius. Jenny Liou is also one. A new Pema book.
Adult Children
+4
The perils of TV recapping through narcissistic injuries. Natalie Shapero. Thich Nhat Hanh on Anger. New tunes.
Adult Children
+7
We have a meeting today if you need it. Plus, Thomas Lux.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+3
It’s a struggle to remain an adult all! Week! Long!
Gratitude
+5
Postcard from a writer's retreat in Pioneertown. New daily readers. Raymond Carver.
Gratitude
+2
Brett Favre. BJJ. Mary Oliver. Ellen Bass. All the things. New tunes.
Grace
+5
Ben Gaffaney’s Sunday recovery roundup asks the important questions.
Gratitude
+5
Plus, two of my favorite poems I discovered in 2024.
Edith Zimmerman
+2
"I'll spend Christmas 2024 with my son, our first Christmas together in six years. ”
Sober parenting
+3
“I felt like I'd found the key to a door I knew I needed to open.”
Gratitude
+2
"They were always drinking, as far back as I can remember, in a way that I can now recognize as problematic, but at the time it was just the way things were."
Gratitude
+3