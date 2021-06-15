Gluttony is still my fav drug. Poetry compilation dreams. Tunes for goons.
Depression
More on the masculinity disease. Thomas Lux. Tunes that real men would probably hate.
Masculinity Is A Disease We Give Little Boys
Another week to work through all the things. Nick Flynn. New tunes.
Expanded Recovery
Nobody told us this. Pema. Al-Anon. Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block. New tunes for the revolution.
TSB Podcast
On birthdays. More Odell. Self-absorption. New tunes about dark shit.
Recovery Journals
How do you not go insane when you cover Elon Musk for a living? New TSB Pod with Kate Conger. More One Minute Wisdom. New tunes for all who need it.
New York City Media
Who needs capacity anyway? The Wheel of Death. Louise Glück. New TSB Pod with Heather Havrilesky. New tunes for the doomed.
Self-Doubt
The HOKA baseball dads will crush your spirit if you let them. Thich Nhat Hanh. New tunes.
Self-Doubt
On negative voices and Pamela Anderson. New/Old Pema shit. Robley Wilson. Go Birds.
Self-Doubt
Most of the people I am closest to I've met through recovery and that makes me feel alone. Peaceful John. William Irvine. W.H. Auden. Stellar recovery week!
Recovery Journals
Reconsiderations about the past. Stephen Mitchell. Mary Oliver. New old-tunes.
Self-Forgiveness
