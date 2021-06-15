“When I consider what it must be like for him to feel that concern for other humans each day, I don’t have to wonder why it all became too much.”
Love
+4
Our next check-in is here: “I'd gamble my paycheck and spend the week DoorDash-ing after work to get essentials.”
Depression
+3
"I’ve tried to stop, tried to delete everything, but without it I’m miserable."
Depression
+3
Our next check-in is here: “I would never talk about paying for sex with strippers, never talk about looking at animal porn, and sure as hell never talk about being unfaithful to women.”
Depression
+5
On humility, journalism, and Jayson Blair. Ada Limón. New tunes.
New York City Media
+4
Our readers write in about the current state of their recovery.
Love
+9
Our readers write in about the current state of their recovery.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+8
Our readers write in about the current state of their recovery.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+7
More readers write in about DA, underearning, vagueness, cluelessness, bad loans, free miles, and more $despair$.
Shame
+2
Our readers write in about DA, bad credit, under-earning, spending vagueness, and more $despair$.
Shame
+2