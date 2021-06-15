“The truth is, I have worked hard to not dislike myself so much, but I still worry, sometimes in an acute, frightened, little-kid way, about being too weird and maybe even scary.”
Fear
+3
“Once you’ve stopped anesthetizing yourself from reality you’re immediately forced to become present or die trying.”
TSB Features
+2
Another first-person essay on what it’s like to love an addict.
TSB Features
+2
“In a wine-drunk fugue state, I’d sent half a dozen emails to a Korean woman I’d never met, demanding that she PayPal me 500 American dollars, or else I would give the cat away.”
Love
+3
“What if it’s not so much that I don’t believe in God, but that I do, and just haven’t accepted it yet?"
TSB Features
+2
“I had impostor syndrome -- but for slowly killing yourself.”
Therapy
+3