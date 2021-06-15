We have a WOMEN AND NON-BINARY meeting at 1 p.m. PST/4 p.m. EST today. Plus the annual Thomas Lux banger.
Sober Thanksgiving
+6
We have a meeting today if you need it. Plus, Kate Light.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+2
The perils of TV recapping through narcissistic injuries. Natalie Shapero. Thich Nhat Hanh on Anger. New tunes.
Adult Children
+7
We have a meeting today if you need it. Plus, Thomas Lux.
The Small Bow Family Orchestra
+3
It’s a struggle to remain an adult all! Week! Long!
Gratitude
+5
Brett Favre. BJJ. Mary Oliver. Ellen Bass. All the things. New tunes.
Grace
+5
Ben Gaffaney’s Sunday recovery roundup asks the important questions.
Gratitude
+5