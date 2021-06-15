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On Sale December 29, 2026
On Addiction, Shame, Grief, Sex, Love, and the Strange Art of Living With Yourself
By A.J. Daulerio and The Small Bow Family Orchestra
Writers, comedians, actors, and musicians share their darkest stories—success, addiction, shame, depression, grief—and how they made it through. New season in 2026.
Our next prompt is about your fears--deep, dark, or all that and more.
Oct 13, 2026
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10 min read
“After ‘mono no aware’ came into my life, I obsessed about all the little things that disappeared each day without me noticing, which seemed like everything.”
Oct 9, 2026
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7 min read
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