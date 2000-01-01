Recovery memoirs. James Tate. Tortoise. And Ben TG.
Gratitude
Also: What would it be like to trick-or-treat your own house?
Gratitude
September stories you may have missed, and a call for October check-ins.
Expanded Recovery
What if your kid asks to be an alcoholic when they grow up? Rumi. Wendell Berry with a special appearance by Amanda Petrusich. More Smog on the playlist.
Sober parenting
Why act so crazy when it all ends in sweet, sweet death? Pema. Stoics. A poem for the stressed.
Death
Too great a wound, too small a bow. It's Recovery Month and TSB's birthday.
About The Small Bow
Nobody will write a better check-in this month than Elizabeth Gilbert, but you should try. Also, in this issue: The Tao Te Ching. A darn good poem. And more!
Expanded Recovery
August stories you may have missed, and a call for September check-ins!
Expanded Recovery
The things we don't confront begin to control us. Inspiring quotes for people with dark existential yearning. Pema on meditation and other shit. Three new tunes on the TSB playlist.
AA Sponsorship
“I felt on-edge most of the time, but especially in cars. I was waiting for the next loud noise to rearrange everything.”
Fear
How to reset without the self-indignation. Thomas Merton on The Spiritual Life. William Irvine on The Good Life. Stephen Dunn on A Good Life.
Expanded Recovery
A back-to-school guide for sober parents.
Expanded Recovery
And Chicago’s Bean has officially been renamed “the Giant Butt”
Gratitude
August is the time when I get most depressed, so I'm trying to get a jump on that. Mary Oliver.
Gratitude
July stories you may have missed, and a call for August check-ins!
Expanded Recovery
A new way to write a gratitude list. Jenny Odell is a genius. Jenny Liou is also one. A new Pema book.
Adult Children
And other acts of defiance in spiritual fitness. Lorca poem. New tunes.
Death
The perils of TV recapping through narcissistic injuries. Natalie Shapero. Thich Nhat Hanh on Anger. New tunes.
Adult Children
It’s a struggle to remain an adult all! Week! Long!
Gratitude
June stories you may have missed, and a call for July check-ins!
Expanded Recovery
