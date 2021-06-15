“A canister of lip gloss with my mother-in-law’s picture, mother of thirteen, that her kids made for her celebration of life to give out to everyone.”
Recovery Go-Bag
“When I put earplugs in, the feeling and thought is: ‘ah, there I am.’ It’s like a massive hug.”
Recovery Go-Bag
And other acts of defiance in spiritual fitness. Lorca poem. New tunes.
Death
“My need to control always puts me out of control, and this book reminds me to accept where I am and how things are in the moment.”
Recovery Go-Bag
“Lean into the pain. Don’t turn away. It is our greatest teacher.”
Recovery Go-Bag
A new episode of the TSB podcast is now live. Our guest: Kerry Madden-Lunsford
TSB Podcast
A new episode of the TSB podcast is now live. Our guest: Josh Radnor
TSB Podcast
On how to use the Sunday newsletter. A Jim Harrison feast. An A.Savage song you'll never forget.
Recovery Log
Progress v. Imperfection. Some dreamy Auden joints. New tunes for the damned.
Recovery Log
The death anniversary of Toronto's most doomed mayor.
Self-Forgiveness
On the inability to have perspective and the chaos of being narcissistically self-loathing.
Self-Forgiveness
