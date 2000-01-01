Part two of our December check-ins.
The holidays are here . . . and so is part one of our December check-ins.
We have a WOMEN AND NON-BINARY meeting at 1 p.m. PST/4 p.m. EST today. Plus the annual Thomas Lux banger.
Say goodbye to Daylight Savings and hello to . . . November check-ins
October check-ins are here, and we’re just asking for a friend . . .
“When I consider what it must be like for him to feel that concern for other humans each day, I don’t have to wonder why it all became too much.”
“This can sometimes make the other person feel like a bit of a jerk, but guess what? That’s not my problem!”
Our next check-in is here: “I'd gamble my paycheck and spend the week DoorDash-ing after work to get essentials.”
We have a meeting today if you need it. Plus, Kate Light.
"I’ve tried to stop, tried to delete everything, but without it I’m miserable."
We have a meeting today if you need it. Plus, Thomas Lux.
Our next check-in is here: “I would never talk about paying for sex with strippers, never talk about looking at animal porn, and sure as hell never talk about being unfaithful to women.”
May check-ins: feeling stuck, being patient, making progress.
The April Check-Ins from our readers have arrived.
