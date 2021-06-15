New year, new check-ins.
TSB Check-Ins
+1
It's resolution, baby. Jenny Odell. Alan Watts. Jim Harrison . And David Duchovny.
To be sober or something sober-ish in 2026.
The Best Days of 2025, as told by Small Bow readers
The art of comparing and despairing. Check-In prompts. Louise Glück.
“I have let go of many things but wonder what fears remain. What do I hold on to for protection that is actually imprisoning me?”
A writing prompt to help you reflect.
Ben Gaffaney on time, escaping.
The most popular essays from a year that definitely happened, and is, I promise you, almost over.
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