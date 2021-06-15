“I wasn’t sure from moment to moment whether I was enjoying myself or not. I kept asking myself if I was doing something I didn’t want to do, or doing something wrong.”
SLAA
+1
Say goodbye to Daylight Savings and hello to . . . November check-ins
Self-seeking on tilt. Raymond Carver's love and mercy. Thich Nhat Hanh to the rescue. TAB.
Lamictal
+2
“Marijuana helps me stay the best version of myself.”
Recovery memoirs. James Tate. Tortoise. And Ben TG.
“The truth is, I have worked hard to not dislike myself so much, but I still worry, sometimes in an acute, frightened, little-kid way, about being too weird and maybe even scary.”
Fear
+3
A look back at another year of Sober Oldster questionnaires.
Sobriety
+5