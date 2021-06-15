“Once you’ve stopped anesthetizing yourself from reality you’re immediately forced to become present or die trying.”
What if your kid asks to be an alcoholic when they grow up? Rumi. Wendell Berry with a special appearance by Amanda Petrusich. More Smog on the playlist.
More Men Who Are Afraid: With Ky Henderson, Wilson Sims, Wesley Lowery, and Kevin Koczwara.
“Plenty of people have a normal relationship with weed. Surely, this time, I can too?”
“I honestly cannot think of anything about being in recovery that is harder than not being in recovery.”
Sobriety
+5
Why act so crazy when it all ends in sweet, sweet death? Pema. Stoics. A poem for the stressed.
Death
+2