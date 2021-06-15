Too great a wound, too small a bow. It's Recovery Month and TSB's birthday.
Another first-person essay on what it’s like to love an addict.
Nobody will write a better check-in this month than Elizabeth Gilbert, but you should try. Also, in this issue: The Tao Te Ching. A darn good poem. And more!
August stories you may have missed, and a call for September check-ins!
“When I consider what it must be like for him to feel that concern for other humans each day, I don’t have to wonder why it all became too much.”
Love
+4
The things we don't confront begin to control us. Inspiring quotes for people with dark existential yearning. Pema on meditation and other shit. Three new tunes on the TSB playlist.