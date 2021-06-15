“I felt on-edge most of the time, but especially in cars. I was waiting for the next loud noise to rearrange everything.”
Fear
+3
“It’s hard feeling isolated in a roomful of partying people, and the hilarious thing is that that’s my job.”
Sobriety
+5
How to reset without the self-indignation. Thomas Merton on The Spiritual Life. William Irvine on The Good Life. Stephen Dunn on A Good Life.
A back-to-school guide for sober parents.
“This can sometimes make the other person feel like a bit of a jerk, but guess what? That’s not my problem!”
“I am a sad, ridiculous person for these thoughts, but I assure you I strive to be a kind and fascinating human someday.”
“Everything is all bonus, and it’s a fucking fantastic way to live.”
Love
+3