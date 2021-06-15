“When I put earplugs in, the feeling and thought is: ‘ah, there I am.’ It’s like a massive hug.”
“When I was active, any stiff breeze, any mild bit of reversal, was enough to send me down into the narcissistic ball of pain. Now, mostly, I am just exceedingly glad still to be here.”
Sobriety
+5
And other acts of defiance in spiritual fitness. Lorca poem. New tunes.
Death
+5
We have a meeting today if you need it. Plus, Kate Light.
"I’ve tried to stop, tried to delete everything, but without it I’m miserable."
The perils of TV recapping through narcissistic injuries. Natalie Shapero. Thich Nhat Hanh on Anger. New tunes.
We have a meeting today if you need it. Plus, Thomas Lux.