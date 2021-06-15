It’s a struggle to remain an adult all! Week! Long!
June stories you may have missed, and a call for July check-ins!
“There were months when I saw Jim and the guys in that bar more than I saw girls I was living with, more than I saw my parents when I was a child.”
Death
+1
Postcard from a writer's retreat in Pioneertown. New daily readers. Raymond Carver.
Gratitude
+2
More Men Who Are Afraid: With Henry Giardina, Mark Pagán, Chris Gayomail, Joe Schrank, and Hamilton Nolan.
“I was definitely born with the ‘need.’ That urge to put something between me and living.”
Sobriety
+5