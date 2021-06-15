Sad dads, a sad son, and a new podcast interview with Amanda Petrusich.
Dad Shit
+6
“Not only do I reliably know where I am when I wake up, I never wake up in pools of vodka vomit anymore. It’s so bad for your skin, you know . . . very corrosive.”
Sobriety
+5
Ben Gaffaney’s Sunday recovery roundup asks the important questions.
Gratitude
+5
“My need to control always puts me out of control, and this book reminds me to accept where I am and how things are in the moment.”
Gratitude! Pema. Kim Addonizio. Two new songs.
May check-ins: feeling stuck, being patient, making progress.