On birthdays. More Odell. Self-absorption. New tunes about dark shit.
“Life is so much simpler, in the best possible way. Nothing is perfect, but I can see things for what they are.”
Poet
+6
On humility, journalism, and Jayson Blair. Ada Limón. New tunes.
“What if it’s not so much that I don’t believe in God, but that I do, and just haven’t accepted it yet?"
The remarkable progress and small miracle of simply showing up. Philip Larkin. App survey! New tunes.
Death
+1
Old friends, overstepping, rescuing others in an attempt to redeem yourself, and . . . Tom Cruise