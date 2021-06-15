New TSB pod about how to forgive the unforgivable. Jim Harrison. Check-In reminder. App survey! New tunes.
Death
+3
“I had impostor syndrome -- but for slowly killing yourself.”
Therapy
+3
More readers write in to tell us how they’re living better through chemistry.
“I used to be really funny and entertaining, to a certain point, when I was drinking. That is, until I got messy and repetitive and annoying.”
Poet
+6
How do you not go insane when you cover Elon Musk for a living? New TSB Pod with Kate Conger. More One Minute Wisdom. New tunes for all who need it.