Who needs capacity anyway? The Wheel of Death. Louise Glück. New TSB Pod with Heather Havrilesky. New tunes for the doomed.
“How did I make this about me? Because I make everything about me. Christ.”
February check-ins: This month, our inner critics have bullhorns.
The HOKA baseball dads will crush your spirit if you let them. Thich Nhat Hanh. New tunes.
“When I tell myself how things should be, I’m saying that I understand how the world works, when I do not.”
Love
+1
“You can never go back to what you were, and what you could have been will always be out of reach.”
On negative voices and Pamela Anderson. New/Old Pema shit. Robley Wilson. Go Birds.
“I began to notice the parts of life I always rushed through.”