Most of the people I am closest to I've met through recovery and that makes me feel alone. Peaceful John. William Irvine. W.H. Auden. Stellar recovery week!
“It was always too easy for me to scrub away the faces of actual human beings.”
An Interview with Jaime Lowe, author of "Mental"
Lamictal
+4
Reconsiderations about the past. Stephen Mitchell. Mary Oliver. New old-tunes.
“My process is to try and live my life without letting the grief consume me.”
Heroin
+1
A new batch of check-ins for the new year.