Plus, two of my favorite poems I discovered in 2024.
"I'll spend Christmas 2024 with my son, our first Christmas together in six years. ”
"The meeting went on as usual, and neither one shared or got into a fistfight with the other, but in the end, we all stood in a circle holding hands."
Grace
+3
“I felt like I'd found the key to a door I knew I needed to open.”
Gratitude
+2
“I’ve come to think of self-hatred as the addiction I’ve struggled with the most. It's the thing that will take me out.”
Poet
+6