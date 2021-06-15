Our June check-ins are secretly divorced, selectively disciplined, and not-quite invisible.
Shame
+1
Learning how to be a different person. New pod with Dave Manheim of Dopey. James Stockdale's stoicism. Thomas Merton. Natalie Shapero. A request for questions for an upcoming podcast!
Gratitude
+1
There is no upside to sending emails in an emotional state. Pema. A new pod about cancellation.
Anger
+1
Once more into the dumpster library of last worst nights, dear TSB friends
Alcohol
+2
“Being an addict and alcoholic is a full time job and I really was employee of the month, every month.”
Rehab
+1
Life on life's terms in a Laurel Canyon traffic jam. Spring poems for heady times. Ego shit and Epictetus. An LA meeting announcement.