"I had to learn how to be a grown-up—it didn’t help that I’d been a successful musician in a successful band throughout most of those years, which can be a very easy career to stay immature in."
Sobriety
+6
Calling all cokeheads past and present. Plus the usual rundown: Sarah Manguso. Stoics on Adversity. Jack Kornfield on Peace.
Cocaine
+3
"I felt like I was muting a part of myself, censoring my identity and erasing key parts without even realizing it."
New TSB pod w Joe Schrank. Luke O'Neil. Zachary Schomburg. Thich Nhat Hanh. More Pema.
September is an ideal month for the internet's most thoughtful readers to share about the current state of their recovery.
An excerpt from Julia Wertz's book on recovery and friendship.
Recovery
+1
Another recovery month. 8th Step Willingness. New TSB pod. A freaky poem. Smart dead guys on death and humility.