The Sunday rundown. Remixing Depression. Bosch. Are you Okay? Bill Knott. Pema.
"I am less of a child than I used to be. I rely less on other people to make a place for me in the world."
Sobriety
+6
Progress not perfection. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together again. Stephen Dunn on deadness. Hey Siri play Amyl and the Sniffers.
Recovery
+4
August is the perfect month for the internet's most thoughtful readers write in about the current state of their recovery.
A special announcement from TSB about its future endeavors. New TSB pod w/ Josh Radnor. Claudia Lonow and family.Kim Addonizio shreds. Alexa play Talking Heads.
Recovery
+3