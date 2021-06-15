"I ran through a stop sign on August 7, 2019, the same day Berman hung himself. It was, in fact, the last day I drank."
"I have come to realize that everybody on the planet is recovering from something. And deserves our compassion. It’s pretty much the human condition. All our secrets are the same."
Sobriety
+6
On how to use the Sunday newsletter. A Jim Harrison feast. An A.Savage song you'll never forget.
A reader writes in with a very specific form of body dysphoria and how they've used 12 Steps to help them suffer less.
More readers write in about their body dysmorphia and terrible self-image.
Progress v. Imperfection. Some dreamy Auden joints. New tunes for the damned.