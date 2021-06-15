Our readers write in about the current state of their recovery.
Love
+9
God boxes for resentments! Stoics on wasting time! Format changes! Check-In reminder! Billy Collins. New tunes.
Our readers write in about their body dysmorphia.
How to not freak out over jokes made by comedians about someone's drug and alcohol use. Buddhist stuff. A short, solid poem. New tunes.
The death anniversary of Toronto's most doomed mayor.
"I hope that I’m able to listen and empathize and not be as solipsistic as I was when I was actively alcohol dependent."
Sobriety
+6