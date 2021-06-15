"I am done with being cool. It's not all that."
Sobriety
+6
Demons, et cetera. Plus: Ada Limón. Emily Gould. Megan Koester. Rumi. The long slog of recovery that keeps me alive.
The Client was supremely rich.but he was drinking himself to death. Here's how millionaires practice harm reduction.
"Lindsay Lohan and Courtney Love were the worst behaved when both were at the height of their drug abuse while living in the hotel during my time there, but I don't hold it against them."
More of The Past. A poem by Thomas Lux. Pema! The Far Side. Japanese proverbs. Other cool stuff.
Fear
+7