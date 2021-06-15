Our readers write in about the current state of their recovery.
Self-inventory means self-hate. A poem by Russel Edson. Groovy quotes from the Tao Te Ching and Thich Nhat Hanh. A stunning story about being a mother with an unhoused son.
"There have been more overdoses in my world, more deaths, and it’s always horrible, but none so profound as Greg's."
An interview with Joe Schrank about what to tell people who need help.
How to meditate through the coughing. Thoughts on yelling. A poem by Nick Flynn. James Baraz. Essay by Amie Barrodale.
An essay about beds. Plus a comic from Edith Zimmerman.
More readers write in about DA, underearning, vagueness, cluelessness, bad loans, free miles, and more $despair$.
Shame
+2
Shitting all over the First Agreement. Superman and the Joker. Pema. George Bilgere.