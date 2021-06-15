Recovery and loss during holidays. Dickens Et Cetera. A killer from Louise Glück.
"I am, by anyone’s standard, pretty damned close to death; I don’t think much about death unless I stop living my life, as my recovery community advises, a day at a time."
"A priest, a counselor, and a boyfriend recommended I try AA, and I’m glad I did."
"Not all my friends are sober, and that's fine with me."
An interview with our resident interventionist, Joe Schrank, about how to help the addict you love during the holidays. Plus our usual recovery rundown and a dreamy Frank O'Hara classic.
Dementia
+11