A Year-End Roundup of Notes on the Creative Process in Recovery.
More dementia stuff. Four Agreements revisited. Plus, a good haunting Linda Pastan poem, mirth amidst the ruins et cetera.
Dementia
+10
"Once I finally crossed over to the he-did-the-best-he-could side of the aisle it was too late for us to reconcile, or for him to remember me."
Dementia
+3
Lots of reading recommendations about common suffering. Plus, quotes from Montaigne about death, a James Tate heartbreaker, brain stuff.
"I think about those grim Christmases more than I do the magical ones."
It's the happiest unhappy time of the year. Plus, quotes from Thomas Merton, a Mary Oliver poem, and the rest of the log.