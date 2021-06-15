"I somehow managed to dislike myself intensely and simultaneously think that if only everyone saw everything as I did, most likely we’d spontaneously have world peace."
Sobriety
+6
The emotional overload season is upon us. Plus, Robert James Waller, Pema Chödrön, a Stephen Dunn poem, cool ills.
"They were out in full force, practically screaming almost. The day was theirs now."
"Beau Is Afraid," More Matthew Perry moments, sad poems, rich pageants, et cetera.
The long walk with Matthew Perry, Michael Imperioli on ambition, and Thich Nhat Hanh quotes.