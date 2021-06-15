by The Small Bow Family Orchestra
On Rudy Giuliani, and other powerless drunks for our Sunday paid subscriber roundup.
A Sunday roundup featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julia Fox, Me and You
"This should be a funny story because it is such an absurd one, but it returns me to that moment in my life when I was shackled by so much insecurity and felt so tragically lost."
The shift from a life of chemically enhanced chaos and nihilism to one that has become sacred and beautiful has been intense for me.
A Sunday recovery roundup about what it takes to not be a self-doubting little shit.
Recovery
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