“Where do you find a place where books and culture are prioritized, but you have no money and smell like Alabama roadkill? The public library.”
How to forgive and then forge a friendship. New podcast launch. Poetry is Not a Luxury. Demons and Pema to the rescue.
. . . and where we’re needed. TSB readers check in as the long winter closes.
Or "How to Be a Better Parent." Gratitude. One Minute Wisdom. Billy Collins. New Podcast Alert! Check-In Reminder.
“The content I’m looking at doesn’t make me feel bad, it’s the fact of looking, the fact of being defenseless against it.”
Self-seeking for the sick and tired. Poetry is Not a Luxury. Quotes and songs.