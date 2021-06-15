“I am 83 and if I don’t get drunk or otherwise wasted for the next few months, I will have been clean and sober for 26 years.”
A truly phenomenal recovery week. Pema. Seneca. Emotional Sobriety -- all the damn things.
Tales from an all-day photoshoot in North Hollywood. The best poetry compilation in awhile. New tune that's just the best. Hopes. Fears. And the rest.
This month, we’re trying to live honestly, no matter how much we miss pretending
"My father’s responsibility was to make sure I was okay, not to make me feel okay, because nothing made me feel okay, especially not the things that I thought would."
God for the tone deaf. Thich Nhat Hanh. More emotional sobriety lessons to last a lifetime.