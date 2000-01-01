Plus the usual rundown: Philip Larkin. Thomas Merton. Thich Nhat Hanh.
TSB Podcast
+1
Paying close attention to the present as it rattles all the bones. Nick Flynn's perfection. Buddhism-y quotes about time and tenderness.
Adult Children
+1
Self-seeking on tilt. Raymond Carver's love and mercy. Thich Nhat Hanh to the rescue. TAB.
Lamictal
+2
Recovery memoirs. James Tate. Tortoise. And Ben TG.
Gratitude
+3
Also: What would it be like to trick-or-treat your own house?
Gratitude
+3
On revenge fantasies and Little Steven Van Zandt. Plus: Pema. Stoics. Ada Limón.
Depression
+4
How to cope when the pink cloud vanishes. Lydia Davis. A cool poem about contentment. Slate stuff.
Depression
+3
What if your kid asks to be an alcoholic when they grow up? Rumi. Wendell Berry with a special appearance by Amanda Petrusich. More Smog on the playlist.
Sober parenting
+6
Why act so crazy when it all ends in sweet, sweet death? Pema. Stoics. A poem for the stressed.
Death
+2
Too great a wound, too small a bow. It's Recovery Month and TSB's birthday.
About The Small Bow
+2
Nobody will write a better check-in this month than Elizabeth Gilbert, but you should try. Also, in this issue: The Tao Te Ching. A darn good poem. And more!
Expanded Recovery
+5
The things we don't confront begin to control us. Inspiring quotes for people with dark existential yearning. Pema on meditation and other shit. Three new tunes on the TSB playlist.
AA Sponsorship
+4
How to reset without the self-indignation. Thomas Merton on The Spiritual Life. William Irvine on The Good Life. Stephen Dunn on A Good Life.
Expanded Recovery
+3
And Chicago’s Bean has officially been renamed “the Giant Butt”
Gratitude
+3
August is the time when I get most depressed, so I'm trying to get a jump on that. Mary Oliver.
Gratitude
+3
A new way to write a gratitude list. Jenny Odell is a genius. Jenny Liou is also one. A new Pema book.
Adult Children
+4
And other acts of defiance in spiritual fitness. Lorca poem. New tunes.
Death
+5
The perils of TV recapping through narcissistic injuries. Natalie Shapero. Thich Nhat Hanh on Anger. New tunes.
Adult Children
+7
It’s a struggle to remain an adult all! Week! Long!
Gratitude
+5